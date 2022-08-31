The heat waves caused an excess of mortality of 29% among the over 65s in July, for a total of 2,090 deaths.

This is what emerges from a survey carried out by the Ministry of Health on 33 Italian cities. Between 15 and 31 July there was a peak in excess mortality which reached 36%, equal to 1,412 deaths. The most affected group was those over 85, for whom an excess of mortality of 38% was observed. Between 1 and 15 August the death rate then dropped to + 18%, equal to 641 deaths.