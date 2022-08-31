One of the two with a hat, mask and neck warmer to be pulled up at the right time entered pretending to be a customer and, once at the cash desk, pointed a gun at the cashier or cashier to have the proceeds delivered. The other was waiting outside in the car, ready to escape. The police arrested in Milan the alleged perpetrators of 24 robberies in just 5 months between the city and the hinterland: all robberies at supermarkets and a gold shop, always in the same way.

00:52