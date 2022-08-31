Home News Mask, neck warmer and pistol: the sequence of robberies in Milan’s supermarkets
News

Mask, neck warmer and pistol: the sequence of robberies in Milan’s supermarkets

by admin
Mask, neck warmer and pistol: the sequence of robberies in Milan’s supermarkets

One of the two with a hat, mask and neck warmer to be pulled up at the right time entered pretending to be a customer and, once at the cash desk, pointed a gun at the cashier or cashier to have the proceeds delivered. The other was waiting outside in the car, ready to escape. The police arrested in Milan the alleged perpetrators of 24 robberies in just 5 months between the city and the hinterland: all robberies at supermarkets and a gold shop, always in the same way.

00:52

See also  On the New of December 18 the backtrack on the events of Christmas and New Year due to Covid

You may also like

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

Without anesthetists, the service will be outsourced

76 projects agreed to invest more than 10...

Istat: August inflation rises to 8.4%, the highest...

Zhongji Daily: There is no way out for...

Agostino Riitano: craftsman of the imagination – Stefano...

Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air...

Rivarolo, two hundred round bales on fire in...

The 2022 Shanghai Food Safety Publicity Week was...

Rosa Russo Iervolino, the children deny the news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy