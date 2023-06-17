Source title: Five departments to expand domestic demand and promote consumption launch 2023 new energy vehicles to the countryside

Automobile consumption is an important starting point for expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption. Five departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, simultaneously launched the 2023 New Energy Vehicles to the Countryside campaign in Huishan, Jiangsu, Qionghai, Hainan, and Jingmen, Hubei on June 16. The first batch of new energy vehicles going to the countryside covers nearly 70 models. In Qionghai, Hainan, the new energy vehicles going to the countryside attracted many manufacturers to participate in the exhibition, and simultaneously opened up an online car selection channel for consumers; Comprehensive subsidies range from 23,000 yuan to 60,000 yuan; Huishan District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province issues consumer coupons in the form of digital renminbi. During the period of going to the countryside, consumers can get up to 7,000 yuan in discounts for purchasing new energy vehicles. The State Grid Wuxi Power Supply Company offers consumers a 54% discount on charging new energy vehicles. They also plan to add 300 public charging piles in rural areas this year. In response to problems such as insufficient charging infrastructure construction and fewer marketable models in rural areas of our country, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that in this year’s activities to the countryside, it will focus on promoting the coordination of charging facilities to the countryside. Organize power companies and charging pile construction and operation companies, reasonably promote the construction of centralized public charging stations, and increase the proportion of private charging piles. See also UK: Chancellor Hunt sounds the requiem for Liz Truss' spend and spread plan other than maxi tax cut

Automobile consumption is an important starting point for expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption. Five departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, simultaneously launched the 2023 New Energy Vehicles to the Countryside campaign in Huishan, Jiangsu, Qionghai, Hainan, and Jingmen, Hubei on June 16.

The first batch of new energy vehicles going to the countryside covers nearly 70 models. In Qionghai, Hainan, the new energy vehicles going to the countryside attracted many manufacturers to participate in the exhibition, and simultaneously opened up an online car selection channel for consumers; Comprehensive subsidies range from 23,000 yuan to 60,000 yuan; Huishan District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province issues consumer coupons in the form of digital renminbi. During the period of going to the countryside, consumers can get up to 7,000 yuan in discounts for purchasing new energy vehicles. The State Grid Wuxi Power Supply Company offers consumers a 54% discount on charging new energy vehicles. They also plan to add 300 public charging piles in rural areas this year.

In response to problems such as insufficient charging infrastructure construction and fewer marketable models in rural areas of our country, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that in this year’s activities to the countryside, it will focus on promoting the coordination of charging facilities to the countryside. Organize power companies and charging pile construction and operation companies, reasonably promote the construction of centralized public charging stations, and increase the proportion of private charging piles.