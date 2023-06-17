Instituto Crecer Juntos delivers supplies and teaching material to Child Welfare Centers

Impacts: 0

Today the Instituto Crecer Juntos (ICJ) delivered supplies and didactic material to 20 Child Welfare Centers (CBI), as part of the Strengthening Plan to guarantee quality care for girls and boys. These Centers were selected thanks to a situational diagnosis of their primary needs.

These actions seek to ensure quality care for Early Childhood in all areas as established in the Growing Together Law. In total, more than 400 girls, boys and their families who attend CBI located in the 14 departments of the country benefited, thanks to the donation from Whole Child International.

The delivery included children’s wooden tables, children’s chairs, paint, mats; play material kit, height rod with scale, modular games (low cabinet with ramp and steps): refrigerators, pediatric toilets, child safety gate, fans and kitchen utensils.

This is the second delivery that is carried out as part of the Plan, with the purpose that through these inputs the stimulation components and the learning process of the girls and boys are guaranteed.

The Crecer Juntos Institute assures that they will continue to join efforts to provide all the necessary supplies to the 187 CBI that serve more than 5,500 girls and boys throughout the country.

“With what we receive today, we are going to improve care services and also initial education. We thank the First Lady, the Crecer Juntos Institute and the cooperation that is allowing us to articulate more efforts for Early Childhood”, mentioned the CBI representative Cinquera, from Cabañas.