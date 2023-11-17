Delivery driver helps save wounded police officer during shootout

Delivery driver saves police officer’s life during shootout

In a shocking turn of events on a Houston highway, a delivery driver, John Lally, was on his third gravel delivery of the day when he inadvertently found himself at the center of a harrowing police chase and shootout.

As the police tried to stop a stolen car, a 19-year-old suspect fled down the highway, crashing into multiple cars and causing chaos. When the suspect began firing a gun at the officers, Lally, who was once shot in the leg himself, knew he had to act. He rushed to the wounded officer, Jonathan Gibson, and dragged him to safety behind his truck, all while recording the incident on his cellphone.

Despite the chaos and danger, Lally stayed with Gibson, reassuring him and reminding him that he was not alone. This act of bravery was captured on the cellphone video, showing Lally telling Gibson, “I’m still here with you, friend,” and, “I’ve been to prison twice, man… I had no choice but to go out and change my life, and I am here with you, like it was my calling to be here with you today.”

The suspect continued to resist and was eventually shot by the police, and Gibson was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner commended Lally’s actions, recognizing that despite his past convictions, Lally had demonstrated courage and selflessness in a critical moment. Finner declared, “I don’t want that to be lost.”

In an interview, Lally humbly stated that he simply happened to be “in the right place at the right time” and that his actions had nothing to do with his opinions of the police. He emphasized, “I just know he got shot and he’s going through it.”

The Houston Police Department is conducting an investigation into the altercation, while Officer Gibson is expected to make a full recovery. Lally’s actions have garnered widespread praise, highlighting the extraordinary bravery and compassion shown by an unexpected hero.

