Home » Delivery driver helps save wounded police officer during shootout
News

Delivery driver helps save wounded police officer during shootout

by admin
Delivery driver helps save wounded police officer during shootout

Delivery driver saves police officer’s life during shootout

In a shocking turn of events on a Houston highway, a delivery driver, John Lally, was on his third gravel delivery of the day when he inadvertently found himself at the center of a harrowing police chase and shootout.

As the police tried to stop a stolen car, a 19-year-old suspect fled down the highway, crashing into multiple cars and causing chaos. When the suspect began firing a gun at the officers, Lally, who was once shot in the leg himself, knew he had to act. He rushed to the wounded officer, Jonathan Gibson, and dragged him to safety behind his truck, all while recording the incident on his cellphone.

Despite the chaos and danger, Lally stayed with Gibson, reassuring him and reminding him that he was not alone. This act of bravery was captured on the cellphone video, showing Lally telling Gibson, “I’m still here with you, friend,” and, “I’ve been to prison twice, man… I had no choice but to go out and change my life, and I am here with you, like it was my calling to be here with you today.”

The suspect continued to resist and was eventually shot by the police, and Gibson was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner commended Lally’s actions, recognizing that despite his past convictions, Lally had demonstrated courage and selflessness in a critical moment. Finner declared, “I don’t want that to be lost.”

In an interview, Lally humbly stated that he simply happened to be “in the right place at the right time” and that his actions had nothing to do with his opinions of the police. He emphasized, “I just know he got shot and he’s going through it.”

See also  Turkish President Erdogan and CPC Official Wang Yi Discuss Strengthening China-Turkey Relations

The Houston Police Department is conducting an investigation into the altercation, while Officer Gibson is expected to make a full recovery. Lally’s actions have garnered widespread praise, highlighting the extraordinary bravery and compassion shown by an unexpected hero.

You may also like

US films prepare US citizens for civil war

Peshawar High Court’s order to remove Asad Qaiser’s...

LIVE. Storm Louis passes over Flanders

Pluxee becomes independent from Sodexo and debuts on...

Microsoft Tech Brief: App migration to Azure App...

Election rigging: Imran Khan’s decision to write a...

The president of Ecuador explains why he changed...

Blockades on the Anserma – La Virginia road...

This is how you create the perfect creation...

Al-Sami, the highest political member, spreads the laundry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy