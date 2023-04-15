After the green light from the Constitutional Council for French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, more than 100 people were arrested during protests in Paris alone.

After the green light from the Constitutional Council for French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, more than 100 people were arrested during protests in Paris alone. Bicycles, electric scooters and garbage cans were set on fire in the capital, journalists from the AFP news agency reported. Protests with hundreds of participants also took place in other cities such as Marseille, Toulouse and Lyon.

In Lyon, the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. In the western French city of Rennes, protesters set fire to the door of a police station and a convention center. In Marseille, train traffic had to be stopped due to demonstrations on the tracks.

The police in Paris reported 112 arrests by 10:30 p.m. Hundreds of people had previously gathered for unannounced protests.

In the afternoon, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64. The council also rejected a request by the left-wing opposition for a referendum on the reform. In France, there are no appeals against decisions of the Constitutional Council.

More than two thirds of the French reject the pension reform. Since the passage of the pension reform law through a legal constitutional gimmick, the protests have become increasingly radical in recent weeks.

