Flashpoints – Shortly before the start of the Women’s World Cup: Deadly shootout in New Zealand

Auckland (dts news agency) – A few hours before the start of the Women’s World Cup, a fatal shooting broke out in New Zealand. Two people were killed in downtown Auckland, and the 24-year-old attacker was also killed.

Six other people are said to have been injured, including at least one police officer. According to media reports, the attacker shot around several floors on a construction site of a high-rise building and was later found dead. The further background was initially unclear. The crime scene is a ten-minute walk from the hotel where Fifa President Gianni Infantino held a press conference ahead of the World Cup opening ceremony.

