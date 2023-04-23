Flat indices, falling volatility: is the calm on the stock markets only apparent?

Listen to the audio version of the article

Week with little movement for the main international stock lists with volatility in free fall. The Vix and VStoxx indexes, which measure implied volatility on the S&P500 and the Eurostoxx 50, fell to their lowest for the year. The Vix is ​​approaching an area of ​​lows around 15 and this could fuel sudden market corrections. There is a strange calm on the price lists. The Dax gained 0.4% while the Mib dropped 0.4%. The S&P 500 was flat against -0.6% …