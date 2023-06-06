Flex Capital buys into Lawpilots

The investment in the online training platform is the first step of the Berlin private equity fund: Flex Capital wants to own a whole group of startups in the field in the future.

The team from the Berlin private equity fund Flex Capital: Felix Haas, Jan Becker, Dr. Robert Wuttke, Christoph Jost, Peter Waleczek and Andreas Etten Flex Capital

Flex Capital, of the Berlin private equity fund Felix Haas, Christoph Jost and a few other successful scene leaders, buy into the digital training platform Lawpilots. As the start-up scene found out when asked, the investment sum is a “low eight-digit amount”, i.e. at least ten million euros.

Lawpilots is a learning platform that claims to be the market leader in German-speaking countries for online training in legal and regulatory areas such as data protection, ESG, IT security or occupational safety.

There is a bigger strategy behind the Lawpilots investment

With the investment in Lawpilots, Flex Capital is pursuing a larger strategy in the area of ​​legal-regulatory (“RegTech”) startups. The PE company plans to build a whole group for alternative legal services together with the serial founders Kathrin Schürmann and Simone Rosenthal (the two founders of Lawpilots). Flex Capital has a total of 60 million euros available for this.

Investment targets are companies that focus on the automation process in the legal industry and use IT solutions to relieve legal departments in companies. According to the press release, the Alternative Legal Service Group is intended to support medium-sized and larger companies in the long term with the help of automation and digitization in complying with the complex European regulations.

Flex Capital buys at least 51 percent

The entrepreneurs are behind the fund Felix Haas, Jan Becker, Andreas Etten and Robert Wuttke, who have already founded the venture capitalist 10 times together. They joined forces with Christoph Jost (founder of Absolventa) and Peter Waleczek (including consultants at McKinsey).

Flex Capital does not focus on deals worth billions, but rather on smaller companies. You want to establish a digital medium-sized company and niche world market leaders. To this end, Flex Capital buys into companies from the IT and software sector in German medium-sized companies. And with at least 51 percent, Flex Capital takes control of the investment objects and can operationally integrate their own 30-strong team into the business.

Only recently the company set up a 300 million fund up, the second since it was founded three years ago. Here, too, the team focuses on investments in start-ups from German medium-sized companies that were launched by experts, are bootstrapped and whose business model has already proven itself successfully over a number of years.

read too Felix Haas and other well-known founders close 120 million funds business/flex-capital-millionen-fonds-mittelstand/”>