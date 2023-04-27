Why the sale to Carrier Global is a wake-up call

Still, the Viessmann deal feels a bit bitter. It is the perfect projection surface in a heated debate about the location, because you really have to ask which lights will go on and off here in Germany in the future – while the government is sleepwalking in the “Great Transformation”.

The complaint about the sell-off is hypocritical because the traffic light coalition itself accelerated the upheaval on the heating market. It would certainly be better if Viessmann, Vaillant or Stiebel Eltron got involved as global players in this market. But you can’t force it, because the customers decided to do it, at best they support it – but here too there is little impetus from Berlin, on the contrary. There, the replacement of the heaters is regulated in detail. According to Max Viessmann, political regulation was obviously an important factor for the Allendorfers, but not the decisive factor.