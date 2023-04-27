What helps against herpes? Quick and helpful tips

The lip burns, itches, tingles or tightens – shortly afterwards the first cold sores become visible. For many people, this recurring procedure is extremely painful and annoying, especially if they don’t treat the viral infection in time.

Did you know that 90 percent of Germans carry the herpes virus (type 1)? In itself, that’s not a big deal – unless the virus breaks out. Then you are unfortunately one of those affected who have to deal with herpes at regular intervals. Usually, the cold sores are announced by a burning, pulling or tingling sensation. Sometimes the lip just tightens. This is the prodromal phase, a kind of precursor to the cold sore. The entire process can be divided into five stages:

From infestation to healing symptoms Phase 1: Lip tingles, itches or tights Phase 2: Small bubbles form Phase 3: Herpes is an open wound Phase 4: The blisters slowly crust over Phase 5: The herpes heals again

The bad news is, if you already have the virus, you won’t get rid of it for life because it can’t be removed from your body. The good news, however, is that there are many Creams and ointments that allow you to treat the first signs and relieve the typical symptoms. It is important for you to know that you must act quickly if herpes makes itself felt. Unfortunately, you cannot prevent the imminent outbreak in principle.

What triggers herpes?



Have you ever noticed that cold sores appear on your lips whenever you are under stress or have a cold? In fact, the virus tends to break out when your immune system is weakened. But strong sunlight can also cause you to get herpes. There are even people whose cold sores only appear when they are disgusted by something.

You should use a cotton swab to treat cold sores © miljko / Getty Images

These funds help against herpes



In the prodromal phase, the number of viruses is still low, so you should start treatment as early as possible. The sooner you fight cold sores with an antiviral, the fewer viruses will form – which can inevitably affect how long the outbreak lasts and how long it takes to heal. Over-the-counter preparations are available for the treatment of herpes: There are ointments that contain Docosanol, Zink or lemon balm extract. However, you only inhibit the viruses, but cannot prevent them from multiplying. Much more effective and recommended by dermatologists is a herpes cream that contains antiviral agents (such as aciclovir and penciclovir). Although you cannot stop the herpes, you can prevent the virus from multiplying. These include preparations such as Zovirax, Acyclovir and pencivir. The latter cream has the advantage that it is tinted and therefore not as noticeable when applied to the lips.

Important: Herpes is highly contagious. This applies not only to your fellow human beings, but also to you. The fluid contained in the cold sores contains the transmissible viruses, which can also multiply through your chin and nose. If possible, try not to touch the herpes with your hands and always use a clean cotton swab to apply the cream. This keeps the wound clean so that no bacteria or dirt particles can collect in it.

This is how you can prevent herpes



There are a variety of products on the over-the-counter market that can be used to prevent cold sores. This includes the electronic herpes pen Hypotherm: According to the manufacturer, you can curb the first signs such as tingling, burning or itching – just by applying heat, without any chemicals. Contact with the herpes pen should have a positive effect on histamine and degradation enzymes. In plain language this means: The upcoming inflammation is stopped.

Another method of preventing herpes is to take Lysine be: As soon as you notice the first signs, you can take the capsules regularly with a little water – this should prevent cold sores from forming in the first place. Since every body reacts differently, there is no guarantee here. The same applies to so-called Herpes-Patcheswhich are stuck to the affected area at the first tingling sensation and are intended to prevent or at least contain the outbreak.

Last but not least, there are also special products that have been developed to care for and protect herpes-sensitive lips – such as the lip cream from joy. On the one hand, it contains sun protection factor ten to protect your lips from the sun’s rays, and on the other hand, it is intended to nourish and care for your lips before and after the herpes outbreak. The same promises the lip balm from Sanct Bernhardwhich is enriched with manuka oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, bisabolol, calendula extract and shea butter.

When should a doctor be consulted?



If you feel that the number of cold sores is increasing drastically and the herpes is even spreading over your face (eg chin or nose), it is better to see a dermatologist. He can give you prescription pills that fight the virus from within. These also help with severe swelling caused by herpes viruses. If the cold sores break out more than six times a year or last longer than ten days, it is also advisable to see a doctor.

Honey has an antiseptic effect and is a proven household remedy

Are there effective home remedies for herpes?



There are many home remedies that are falsely advertised as a cure-all, such as toothpaste, alcohol, or vinegar. However, you should never use these ingredients to treat cold sores, as they dry out the skin and thus counteract the healing process. The following home remedies are more suitable for prevention:

Honey is known for its antiseptic properties. It is important, however, that it must not be applied to open wounds, i.e. you can only use it before the first cold sores form.

Also Teebaumöl is said to have an anti-inflammatory effect. To prevent herpes, you can dab the oil on the affected area with a cotton swab when you feel the first signs.

Lemon balm can be in the form of creams or oils can also be used against herpes. The active ingredients it contains are said to be able to help reduce swelling and redness.

Even cloves are said to help relieve cold sore symptoms. This is made possible by their antioxidant and antiviral active ingredients, which are applied to the skin as a secretion of the crushed cloves.

