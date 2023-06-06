News Adopted the guidelines for the agile work organizational plan and performance indicators by admin June 6, 2023 June 6, 2023 11 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Solve the problems of the times and lead the way of development——President Xi Jinping's speech and speech at the Davos Forum profoundly enlightened the world_News Center_中国网 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Flex Capital buys into Lawpilots next post State Council appoints and dismisses state staff – Xinhua English.news.cn You may also like Mediterranean University – Articles – 23 May June 6, 2023 José Atilio Benítez and his wife must return... June 6, 2023 Prosecutor investigates possible irregular modification of the municipal... June 6, 2023 Conte attacks Meloni: “The government is late on... June 6, 2023 How to choose a university degree that you... June 6, 2023 Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrant for “Antonio... June 6, 2023 Driven by AI to 2024, Oppenheimer Claims From... June 6, 2023 During the college entrance examination, Changsha traffic police... June 6, 2023 Delfín falls by a landslide on his visit... June 6, 2023 Valledupar enjoyed the emotions of the best national... June 6, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.