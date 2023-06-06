State Council appoints and dismisses state staff – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 5th. The State Council appoints and removes state staff.

Liu Jian was appointed vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

Liu Zhiqiang was removed from the position of Deputy Minister of Justice; Ou Wenhan was removed from the position of Assistant Minister of Finance; Weng Jieming was removed from the position of Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; Jia Qian was removed from the position of Deputy Director of the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau; Lin Shanqing was removed from the position of deputy director of the National Energy Administration; Zhang Tianfeng was removed from the position of deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration; Zhang Yongli was removed from the position of deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).