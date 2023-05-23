Home » Flood, even in Emilia Schlein did not see it coming. Web irony
Business

Flood, even in Emilia Schlein did not see it coming. Web irony

by admin
Flood, even in Emilia Schlein did not see it coming. Web irony

Elly Schlein has not even been seen in Emilia Romagna: social irony about the dem secretary

“I wish you were here”, I wish you were here. And instead… The Facebook page “Gorgon-The Dark Side of Zola” publishes yet another hilarious cartoon about the dem secretary Elly Schlein. This time the lack of arrival of politics in the areas affected by the floods is at the center of the satire. the cartoon, recalling Schlein’s first “political” wordsreads: “Elly Schlein, also in Emilia Romagna they didn’t see it coming.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Solar and wind power: Putin's war also raises renewable energy prices. There is above all the Europe factor

You may also like

Karl-Erivan Haub: Does the missing Tengelmann boss live...

The index closes in negative. Banks and luxury...

Politics – CDU wants to work with SPD...

Bing announced that it will become a built-in...

At Shell or BASF: This robot inspects oil...

Holidays, prices out of reach: the ranking of...

Food – Water suppliers fear rising drinking water...

Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump

Anything on stocks: Stocks, bonds, gold – This...

Former nun Cristina confesses: “I have a partner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy