Flood in Emilia, health alarm: “Sewer water, disease risk”

Flood in Emilia, the dangers of skin and gastrointestinal infections

There is no peace for Emilia Romagnato make matters worse the flood now it’s tripped as well the health alarm. The most serious situation is registered at council In the Ravenna. The appeals of mayor Paola Pula – reads the Corriere della Sera – I am desperate. “Don’t walk to bare feet in water, protect your skin from contact with water with gloves and personal protective equipment. Avoid i children little game in the flooded areas”. As a demonstration of the seriousness of the situation yesterday in Conselice both the director of the Ausl of Ravenna is the vice president of the Region, with responsibility for civil protection, Irene Priolo. Even the top health officials confirm potential dangers per infections at the skin o gastrointestinal. And they are also considering some prophylactic vaccinations.

Read also: ANBI, dewatering pumps from all over Italy to drain the territory in Emilia-Romagna

Read also: Emilia Romagna flood: Lamborghini donates one million euros

“The water rises up from the sewers and at home you can’t breathe. After days in these conditions and with nothing to eat we left. Now we are hosted by relatives “. Vittoria Di Matteo’s home, – continues the Corriere – where she lives with the husband and three children, is in one of the streets turned into smelly rivers. There are plenty for a family that decides to leave hundreds who resist, prisoners in the house, waiting for the boat to pass by which distributes the white envelopes containing water and something to eat. This has been the daily life of Conselice for five days, ten thousand inhabitantswhich has become the epicenter of a new emergency which is added to that of mud and landslides.

Subscribe to the newsletter

