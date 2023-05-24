News Udinese – Salernitana twist / Paulo Sousa without Dia

Udinese is preparing for the match this Saturday against Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana. Just in the last few hours, however, important updates seem to have arrived regarding this match. The most prolific player of the Campania club may not take the field and rest due to a knee injury. We are talking about Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download, certainly the best for Campania this year. Instead of him there could be the Polish center forward Christopher Friday. A challenge that promises to be very intriguing even without several stars, because if the Senegalese center forward may not be for the grenade, the bianconeri will lack decidedly important players such as Destiny Udogie and the lungodegente Gerard Deulofeu. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here comes the first offer for Rodrigo Becao <<