“I can go? It’s too much, it can’t be”

The program is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m. on Cuatro

The format has brought together David and Sara this Wednesday

‘First Dates’ usually leaves us with the most peculiar and strange moments, at least on certain occasions. Although the The objective of the program is for the participants to find love, is not always fulfilled.

The program is presented by Carlos Sobera. It premiered in 2016, and it has been so successful that it has been proclaimed as a Cuatro referral program. Viewers can enjoy it Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m..

‘First Dates’ junta a couples on a blind date. These participants will have a conversation during a dinner in which they will meet and see if they are really compatible or not. At the end of the meeting, They will decide if they have had similar tastes and want to continue knowing each other, or if, on the contrary, they prefer not to know anything about each other.

This Wednesday the program has brought together Sarah and David. The spinster has been defined as a person “simple, with peculiar tastes and personality because I am not a photocopy of people”. She is a creator of erotic content and has assured that to be with someone, that person You have to accept what you do.

The bachelor has been defined as a person very outgoing who lets himself go and who likes to live adventure. “I would like to have one liberal relationship with a person who shares my way of thinking (…) that we can live together our quite open sex life”.

The first impressions have been good, despite the fact that David has asked for a tequila shotand Sara has commented that she does not drink alcohol and that people who drink out of habit they don’t like them very much.

Sara and David on their date in ‘First Dates’ | Mediaset

During the date they have been getting to know each other, and they have seen that they do not have many tastes in common. The bachelor is looking for a person who does not like to go out to parties, since she is very homemade, but he is different: “I get up and if the bird sings, I’m dancing”the young man declared when he found out.

In addition, she has confessed that hates reggaeton something that David has not liked at all, since he listens to that type of music. “I can go? He’s too uncle, it can’t be”, has commented. Even so, in the final decision, the bachelor has expressed that he would like to have a second date, but Sara has explained that not to her.