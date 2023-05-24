Chirajara Bridge would be ready by October: Corficolombiana

The representatives of the transport sector received good news, who have been waiting for several years for the start-up of the Chirajara Bridge, which collapsed on January 15, 2018.

Corficolombiana released its results report for the first half of 2023. There they stressed that by October of this year the long-awaited bridge will be available to Colombians.

This work presents a progress of 72%, 10% more than what was established for the date and the concession estimates that it will be completed next October.

It should be remembered that the Chirajara Bridge is being built (rebuilt) by Coviandes, a subsidiary of Corficolombiana.

Advances on the tracks

Not long ago, Covipacífico enabled a 1.5-kilometer dual carriageway route, connecting Bocas del Suroeste with El Llanerito on the Amagá road.

For the rest, it is hoped that the tragic episode that represented the collapse of the bridge (leaving nine workers dead and eight injured) will not be repeated, leaving a favorable communication channel between Bogotá and Villavicencio.