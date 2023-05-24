Home » They hold a bilateral meeting with a view to the qualification of the Integration Bridge
News

They hold a bilateral meeting with a view to the qualification of the Integration Bridge

by admin
They hold a bilateral meeting with a view to the qualification of the Integration Bridge
Representatives of public bodies from both countries reached important agreements.

Members of various state institutions and the public force of Paraguay and Brazil met yesterday (23) at the headquarters of the Federal Revenue in Foz de Yguazú and discussed issues related to the opening of the Integration Bridge connecting the cities of President Franco with Foz de Yguazú.

They dealt with the access and deadline for the entry into operation of the bridge; the electronic sealing of containers, the regulations for the transport of neighborhood cargo, internal freight from Brazil that are carried out by foreign companies.

An agreement was reached for the treatment of Administrative Offices for the Tourist Police in the property of the Primary Zone of said bridge.

Present at the meeting were: the Federal Revenue, Road Police, Paraguayan Customs, National Navigation and Ports Administration (ANPP), National Navy, Migration, Dinatran, National Plant and Seed Quality and Health Service (SENAVE), Traffic Police and Tourist Police.

See also  Grotesque! In Zulia, an alleged drug addict is arrested for savagely beating his mother

You may also like

“Las Palmas” beach looks impeccable again – Diario...

National Army and Navy received motorcycles from the...

“Initiatives to support the growth of small local...

Chirajara Bridge would be ready by October: Corficolombiana

South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project Flood Control...

Municipality of Naples – Closure of gymnasiums B...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

What is the progress of the road infrastructure...

Forum PA 2023: the Formez events of the...

INTN organizes event to remember World Metrology Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy