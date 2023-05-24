They hold a bilateral meeting with a view to the qualification of the Integration Bridge

Members of various state institutions and the public force of Paraguay and Brazil met yesterday (23) at the headquarters of the Federal Revenue in Foz de Yguazú and discussed issues related to the opening of the Integration Bridge connecting the cities of President Franco with Foz de Yguazú.

They dealt with the access and deadline for the entry into operation of the bridge; the electronic sealing of containers, the regulations for the transport of neighborhood cargo, internal freight from Brazil that are carried out by foreign companies.

An agreement was reached for the treatment of Administrative Offices for the Tourist Police in the property of the Primary Zone of said bridge.

Present at the meeting were: the Federal Revenue, Road Police, Paraguayan Customs, National Navigation and Ports Administration (ANPP), National Navy, Migration, Dinatran, National Plant and Seed Quality and Health Service (SENAVE), Traffic Police and Tourist Police.