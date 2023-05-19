Home » Flood, Sanpaolo Intesa active up to 2 billion
Business

by admin
Faced with the worsening effects of the bad weather in Emilia Romagna, the Group Intesa Sanpaolo it has taken further action in the area affected by the atmospheric phenomena of recent days and is expanding the interventions in favor of families and businesses that have suffered damage, also extending it to the Marche region. The banking service to the customers of the branches damaged by the storm will be immediately guaranteed, for all forms of operations, through the closest branches, as well as preparing emergency structures to guarantee financial support.

The digital branch is also active at the toll-free number 800.303.303 to promptly provide information and advice. In this regard, a credit limit of 500 million euros has already been allocated for loans aimed at restoring damaged structures (houses, shops, offices, craft workshops, companies) at favorable conditions, which the Group raises to 2 billion euros, with the possibility grace period for companies up to 36 months and access to public guarantees. Families, businesses, small artisans and traders, companies in the agribusiness sector and third sector entities that have suffered damage will thus be able to count on immediate financial support.

Suspension of the principal portion of loans for up to 24 months

The Intesa Sanpaolo Group also provides for the possibility of requesting the suspension of up to 24 months of the principal portion of outstanding loan installments for households and businesses residing in the areas affected by the flood. For families, after the first 12 months of suspension, there is also a refund of an amount equal to the suspension interest paid for a first home loan with irreversible damage for families with an ISEE of less than €35,000.

Fundraising is being activated to support the population of the area to which Intesa Sanpaolo will contribute with its own support, amounting to 5 million euro. Companies in all sectors, including non-profits, which have suffered damage will also be able to request for one year both the zeroing of POS payment commissions for transactions up to 30 euros and the free fee on Mobile and Virtual POS

