The shortage of skilled workers is on everyone’s lips and in the MINT area (mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, technology) is blatant. The companies advertise with all means and sometimes outdo each other with benefits. “Young people in particular lose track of this huge selection when choosing a career and decide to study out of embarrassment,” says Wolfgang Dreu: he has been managing the Linz-based personnel service provider Consolution together with Benjamin Lamplmair since 2020.