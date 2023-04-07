Home World Initiative for branding Banja Luka kebab | Info
The City of Banjaluka has launched an initiative for the branding of Banja Luka ćevap, the City Administration announced.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

In this regard, a meeting was held today in the City Administration, which was attended, in addition to representatives of the Department for Economy and Local Economic Development, by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Srpska.

The city of Banjaluka recognized the importance of branding Banja Luka ćevap, which, as the authorized signatory in the Department of Economy and Local Economic Development, Aleksandra Simić, said, deserves to be on the list of protected products from the territory of BiH.

Simić explained that a protected product with a mark of geographical origin and traditional food specialties brings numerous advantages, both for its producers and the geographical area from which it originates, as well as for activities related to it, with special reference to tourism and the city’s tourist offer.

According to her, the activities and procedures that should be implemented in order to reach the desired goal were defined at the meeting.

Simićeva stated that, among other things, it was agreed that in the coming period, representatives of the “Horeka” association, the Chamber of Commerce and the Department for Economy and Local Economic Development will contact butchers, grills and restaurateurs with the aim of animating them and involving them in this process.

“On the list of protected products from the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nevesinj potatoes, Drvarsi whipped dogwood jam, Visoč pečenica, Livanjski original cheese and Livanjski cheese have already found their place, and I am sure that Banja Luka kevap deserves to be on this list as well,” Simićeva concluded. .

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Faculty of Technology of Banjaluka, the Food Safety Agency of BiH, the Veterinary Institute of the Republic of Srpska “Dr Vaso Butozan”, the Agricultural Institute of the Republic of Srpska, the Chamber of Commerce of Srpska, as well as the “Horeka” Association of Banjaluka.

