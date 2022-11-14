Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.14.2022
Business

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.14.2022

by admin
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.14.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.

See also  Debt capped, stock price plummeted by 80%, China Fortune Land Development announced suspension of trading | Stock suspension | Ping An of China

You may also like

[Housing Market Crisis]Some new formulations of Xi Jinping’s...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Electric cars, 5 years of Ionity: here is...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures opened higher,...

Spot peaks and falls, egg futures may be...

Over 200,000 people came to the “Cloud Shopping...

Out of control, 2 killed and 3 injured,...

The sentiment of farmers to carry prices has...

Domestic soybean crushing profit rebounds, soybean meal pays...

Market confidence has been restored, iron ore arrivals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy