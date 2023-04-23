Weather, African heat. There is the date, that’s when the summer heat comes

Weather, African heat after April 25th

Next week the weather will change. After an April 25 even with thunderstorms, a real turnaround is being prepared with the return in style of a fundamental atmospheric figure. Confirmation has just arrived with the latest update; this turning point which will then lead us to May.

First, as mentioned, we will still have to deal with rains and thunderstorms, at least until Tuesday 25 April, due to the passage of an insidious vortex pushed by air currents of polar origin. Most at risk of precipitation will be the regions of the North East and those of the Center (especially the Adriatic side) where temperatures will also remain below average by a few degrees compared to what would be expected in this period.

Only then will there be a marked change in level weather forecaststarting from Wednesday 26 (after the very last rains in the South): the main actor of will be the vast African anticyclone which, from within the Sahara desert, will extend towards western Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, also encompassing the our country.

These are warm air currents of subtropical matrix which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability, with lots of sun, also a surge in temperature.

The heat will be felt above all on the northern plains, on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two Major Islands.

The maximum thermal values ​​will spread well beyond the reference climatic averages with maximum peaks above 24/25°C during the afternoon hours. Even peaks of up to 27-28°C are expected in the southern sectors of Sardinia.

This renewed atmospheric stability will accompany us for the rest of the week and, most likely, will lead us to the start of the month Maggio. At the moment, it is not known if it will last even longer or if the Primavera will suffer yet another jolt.

