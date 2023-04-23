The author of the fake interview with Schumacher with artificial intelligence has been fired

Anne Hoffmann, editor-in-chief of the German magazine Die Aktuelle who had published a fake interview with Michael Schumacher made with artificial intelligence, has been fired. This was announced by the media group Funke. “This cheesy and deceptive article should never have appeared. It in no way corresponds to the standards of journalism that we and our readers have come to expect from a group like Funke,” said Bianca Pohlmann, director of Funke group magazines, in a statement. . “The editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle, Anne Hoffmann, who had assumed journalistic responsibility for the magazine since 2009, is relieved of her duties as of this Saturday,” she adds. Pohlmann apologized to the German Formula 1 driver’s family. The magazine had boasted it had secured an interview with Michael Schumacher, the first since his skiing accident and severe head injury in late 2013 in the French Alps. On Wednesday, the magazine had published the “interview” and revealed that it was generated by an artificial intelligence. The article contained quotes attributed to Schumacher, which referred to his family life after the accident and his state of health. After this publication, the former champion’s family announced their intention to press charges. The family of Michael Schumacher, now 54, protect the confidentiality of the former champion who has not been seen in public since his accident. Since then, almost no information has been leaked about his state of health. The most titled champion in the history of F1, with seven crowns he had left the hospital six months after his accident and had been hospitalized in a medical bed in the family villa in Switzerland.