Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.12.2022
Business

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.12.2022

by admin
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.12.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operating signals on the FTSE/MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and POSTE ITALIANE will be examined in detail on the various timeframes. If you want to send a question about the episode, click here to write to us.

See also  Insurance capital investment public REITs open the gate 1/5 insurance companies are not eligible for self-investment

You may also like

Janet Yellen: notable reduction in US inflation, that’s...

Leonardo: for the 13th consecutive year in the...

Markets, JP Morgan: ‘bungee jump’ trend for this...

Wall Street and markets at attention: this week...

Misunderstanding resolved!Apple has ‘full’ resumed advertising on Twitter

Gree Real Estate plans to purchase 100% equity...

A Powell Recession Is Coming?The New York Fed...

Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities

The status of the richest man is suspended?Musk...

The good news stimulates the state-owned stocks headed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy