ROME – Reduced to a state of solitude, which is the denial of life and sociability, the 57-year-old former merchant Claudio Campiti he held imaginary trials and passed sentences in the basement without a bathroom of an unfinished house.

The death of Romanothe 14-year-old son who was knocked against a tree while descending a slope in the Dolomites in 2012, over time made him both accuser and judge of what he found no longer bearable: the valets at the Vallelunga racetrack asking for 5 euros for one day, the operator who is late in setting up the ADSL, Cristiano Ronaldo who earns too much, Rai “of the ass-kissing stars of the parties”.