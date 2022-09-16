On September 5, a Porsche Taycan in Suzhou collided with the guardrail and caused a fire. Passers-by wanted to rescue but could not open the door. The people inside the car could not escape and were burned to death. This Porsche belongs to the taycan electric car series, and the market price is 890,000 to more than 1.8 million. The Traffic Patrol Detachment of the Suzhou Public Security Bureau said that it is currently handling the case and invited experts to investigate.

The accident happened near a shopping mall in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City. According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire was very big at the time, and someone rushed to rescue the people in the car, but the door could not be opened. The owner of the car couldn’t escape and was burned alive, which is really pitiful.

A netizen who claimed to know the car owner said, “It’s a friend of my client. She is only in her thirties, leaving behind a 9-year-old daughter. The person left, leaving behind tens of millions of properties.” Chengshi Interactive contacted the netizen who claimed to be a friend of the car owner , the other party has no further response to the incident.

An industry insider told reporters that, on the one hand, it may be because of the circuit design of the new energy vehicle. Once the power battery is damaged after a collision, the whole vehicle is forcibly powered off, and the doors cannot be unlocked in a locked state; on the other hand, the vehicle is The electric suction door is a hidden door handle, which cannot be ejected when the vehicle is locked, which increases the difficulty of rescue. “At the same time, a collision caused the vehicle to catch fire quickly and with a large fire. The rescuers from outside the car could not get close to the vehicle, and it was more difficult to pry open the door to save people.”

According to the latest report, what is even more speechless is that,A person at the scene said that the owner of the car did not drink alcohol and was in the luxury industry. It seemed that a 1.3 million watch was missing and was not found in the car. The car was almost burnt, and the wreckage was towed by a forklift and placed in the foreign affairs parking lot on Wuzhong Avenue in Suzhou.

Porsche responded that it has learned that the incident was caused by a traffic accident, and the traffic police department has been involved in the investigation. Local Porsche dealers will actively cooperate and assist the police in investigation and evidence collection if required by relevant departments.