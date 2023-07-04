Home » Food – BLOCKING PERIOD 12:00 AM: Food banks complain about being overworked and are asking for help from politicians
Food – BLOCKING PERIOD 12:00 AM: Food banks complain about being overworked and are asking for help from politicians

Tafel issuing office in Bochum Image: AFP

In view of the sharp rise in food prices, the food banks in Germany are complaining about a ‘state of emergency’ in the distribution of food to the needy. Tafel federal boss Michaela Engelmeier called for more commitment from the state.

In view of the sharp rise in food prices, the food banks in Germany are complaining that food is being distributed to the needy in a “state of emergency”. While the number of customers at some locations “almost doubled”, the food donations “decreased by 50 percent in some cases,” said Frank Hildebrandt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg state association, the editorial network Germany (RND, Wednesday editions ). Tafel federal boss Michaela Engelmeier called on the state to secure “the subsistence level” of the people.

There are “terrifying” reports from the panels, Engelmeier said. In times of “record inflation and price explosions” many people “couldn’t even afford to eat anymore”. Not only people who receive citizenship benefits are affected, but also millions of low-income earners and pensioners. The volunteers at the Tafel, the number of which has remained “almost constant”, worked “at the absolute limit – both mentally and physically,” said Tafel spokeswoman Anna Verres.

See also  Mohamed El-Erian: "Complex global challenges, clear action is needed"

