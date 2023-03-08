Home Business Food – farmers’ association fears higher prices due to pesticide ban
Food – farmers' association fears higher prices due to pesticide ban

Food – farmers' association fears higher prices due to pesticide ban

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the high food prices for consumers, Farmers’ Association President Joachim Rukwied opposes a planned ban on pesticides, which could lead to higher prices. “If the federal government supports the EU’s proposals to halve the use of pesticides, the cultivation of domestic fruit and vegetables will continue to decline significantly,” Rukwied told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday edition).

“Then food prices will continue to rise.” The EU Commission plans to reduce the use of pesticides by 50 percent by 2030. This is intended to counteract the extinction of species, for example in order to enable agriculture in the long term. Rukwied also pointed out that the minimum wage, which has been raised to twelve euros since last October, is also affecting the prices of products from Germany. “One thing is clear: our farmers also need these higher prices in order to be able to continue farming at all. These political requirements make food expensive.”

