We already know the three finalists of the Marchena’s Martian Sound Contest. Garcia Picasso, Living Camboya y Pableau will be the March 24th live in the Pepe Marchena Auditorium from the Sevillian town.

Final to three with a heterogeneous sample of applicants to win the eighteenth edition of one of the dean contests of the Andalusian scene. More than a hundred applicants have applied this year, of which the jury has selected García Picasso, Living Cambodia and Pableau. Now it’s time to defend each of the proposals live and determine who will win the two prizes in contention.

On paper, the shortlist opens with the lustful and cosmopolitan sounds of Garcia Picasso, a highly personal project by this Berlin-based man from Granada who perfectly manages the codes of the most exuberant pop with roots. By the way, it opens today I am just, new single. He follows closely Pableau, more established in the current urban scene, but with a curious touch of French disco that was brought to Cádiz from Gallic lands. Antagonistic to the above are the people of Malaga Living Camboyaacid rock with a touch of after punk that already has several awards in its showcases as far as emerging bands are concerned.

With this cocktail, the final on March 24 at the Pepe Marchena Auditorium promises a wonderful welcome to spring, the one that the Andalusian scene is experiencing with a flowering of new artists that Martian Sound could not be oblivious to. Admission is free, the music of these three finalists, too.