Food, no more misleading names on supermarket shelves

Enough confusion about foods on supermarket counters. “We will no longer be able to find labels with names such as soy or tofu steak, veg burgers, vegan mortadella or others on the shelves of our supermarkets” explain the senators of the League, Gian Marco Centinaio e Giorgio Maria Bergesiosignatories of an amendment to the dl on synthetic food and feed approved by the ninth commission of Palazzo Madama.

In fact, the modification prohibits the use of names that refer to meat and its derivatives for processed products that instead contain only vegetable proteins. “These are denominations that deceive consumers, who can convince themselves that they are buying products that also contain proteins of animal origin, when in fact this is not the case” they underline.

Correct information on food

For the two senators, “the approval of our amendment ensures citizens’ right to correct information to protect their health and their interests, but we also recognize and defend cultural value, socio-economic and environmental aspects of our livestock products and manufacturing companies. In fact, we are convinced that those who sell products with ambiguous labels are performing unfair competition”.

Hence the decision to intervene also on the fines front. “Also for this reason, with the new law heavy sanctions will be required” as added by the vice president of the Senate and the Northern League senator who finally hope “the text will arrive soon in the Chamber at Palazzo Madama, to then complete its process in the Chamber”. According to the League, “correct information on the composition of foods is essential to protect consumers and businesses, both when it comes to unmasking unfounded alarms (such as Nutriscore or the Irish labels on WINE) and when it is necessary to distinguish original products from more or more copies less deceptive. This amendment demonstrates that our commitment in this sense remains and goes on” concluded Centinaio and Bergesio.