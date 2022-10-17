Listen to the audio version of the article

“When we started this term, the battle on the Nutriscore it seemed totally lost, but today we can say that maybe the game is over but because of the traffic light etiquette ». Thus the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli on the sidelines of the Agrifish Council in Luxembourg.

The position of the EU Commission

Even the Directorate General for Health and Food Safety of the EU Commission, Dg Sante “has made explicit his position believing that there are consumer information needs that go well beyond a color of a traffic light”, added Patuanelli referring to the statements of the past few days.

And by taking stock of his government activity, “for me a very demanding parenthesis comes to an end, with many satisfactions and some things that did not end as we wanted. We have closed the regulations on the new CAP ”, concluded Patuanelli.

A probable reverse

According to sources close to the dossier, in Brussels the hypothesis that the Nutriscore system is adopted as currently configured at European level actually appears today to be significantly lower than a few months ago. A perspective on which, the same sources observe, essentially two factors affect.

On the one hand, the strong counteraction conducted by Italy together with other allied countries. And on the other hand, the fact that from January the rotating presidency of the EU will pass to Sweden, a country which, together with other Scandinavians, already has a different system in operation than the Nutriscore. In this context, the European Commission recently recalled that, in any case, “a decision has not yet been taken on how exactly food labeling will be framed and regulated”.