It seemed that the European Union sanctions against Iran were due to arrive for the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia, which are staining the Ukrainian conflict with blood with 3 confirmed deaths in Kiev this morning too. Luxembourg’s foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, said that it was “necessary to ascertain whether Iran is actually supplying arms to Russia against Ukraine. If it is confirmed we will have to intervene with other ways of pressure against Tehran. But we are not at that point yet ». And instead we got there, but on another question.

The protests born after the death of Mahsa Amini, killed because she had badly worn the veil, have been going on for a month and have been brutally repressed by the Iranian Pasdaran and the moral police. All this under the instigation of the Ayatollah-led government in Tehran. For this reason, today the EU council of foreign ministers decided to strike Iran with a first package of sanctions aimed at eleven people and four entities: “With a series of other countries we have activated the EU mechanism of sanctions for rights human beings that allowed to define 11 people and 4 entities that will be sanctioned and that will therefore see their assets frozen on European soil and that will no longer be able to enter the European continent “, said the Belgian foreign minister, Hadja Lahbib. “We condemn the bloody and violent repression that has been going on in the country for about a month,” he concluded.

The latest painful development involved the Evin prison, where Alessia Piperno is held among other things, and which has seen many violations by police and prison authorities. Iranian activist groups report that some detainees were sent to prison without medical treatment and after being beaten. This is why the European Union has also decided to strike at the moral police. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it was “a word (moral ed.) That is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed.”

Tehran’s reaction was not long in coming and had as spokesman the foreign minister, Nasser Kanani, who this morning declared that Tehran will react in a proportional and reciprocal manner to the European sanctions. “Let’s keep them from having unreasonable and intrusive behavior,” he commented.