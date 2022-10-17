Home World Sanctions Iran by the EU for the suppression of protests
World

Sanctions Iran by the EU for the suppression of protests

by admin
Sanctions Iran by the EU for the suppression of protests

It seemed that the European Union sanctions against Iran were due to arrive for the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia, which are staining the Ukrainian conflict with blood with 3 confirmed deaths in Kiev this morning too. Luxembourg’s foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, said that it was “necessary to ascertain whether Iran is actually supplying arms to Russia against Ukraine. If it is confirmed we will have to intervene with other ways of pressure against Tehran. But we are not at that point yet ». And instead we got there, but on another question.

The protests born after the death of Mahsa Amini, killed because she had badly worn the veil, have been going on for a month and have been brutally repressed by the Iranian Pasdaran and the moral police. All this under the instigation of the Ayatollah-led government in Tehran. For this reason, today the EU council of foreign ministers decided to strike Iran with a first package of sanctions aimed at eleven people and four entities: “With a series of other countries we have activated the EU mechanism of sanctions for rights human beings that allowed to define 11 people and 4 entities that will be sanctioned and that will therefore see their assets frozen on European soil and that will no longer be able to enter the European continent “, said the Belgian foreign minister, Hadja Lahbib. “We condemn the bloody and violent repression that has been going on in the country for about a month,” he concluded.

The latest painful development involved the Evin prison, where Alessia Piperno is held among other things, and which has seen many violations by police and prison authorities. Iranian activist groups report that some detainees were sent to prison without medical treatment and after being beaten. This is why the European Union has also decided to strike at the moral police. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it was “a word (moral ed.) That is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed.”

See also  The epidemic continues to disrupt the bleak outlook of the UK economy | Inflation | Bank of England | Epidemic_Sina Technology

Tehran’s reaction was not long in coming and had as spokesman the foreign minister, Nasser Kanani, who this morning declared that Tehran will react in a proportional and reciprocal manner to the European sanctions. “Let’s keep them from having unreasonable and intrusive behavior,” he commented.

You may also like

3 killed in Russian drone crash in central...

Moving from the streets to social networking sites,...

Protest against Xi Jinping in front of the...

Four things to watch from COP27 – BBC...

Steve Bannon, 6 months in prison for the...

The boy who plays the piano is so...

China, CCP congress: Xi Jinping and the candidates...

British Prime Minister Truss’s ruling crisis extended to...

Poland: European funds blocked until new guarantees on...

Poll: 70% of Americans think the country’s future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy