“We want the fans to become protagonists of football and to do so we give them the opportunity to invest in their favorite champions.” Emanuele Floridi summarizes the idea behind the launch of Starcks: it is a platform that looks a lot like a crypto-bag of the fan, the one founded by the entrepreneur expert in sports and TV rights together with the sports agent Alessandro Moggi and the Lazio bomber, Ciro Immobile. Conceived at the beginning of the year, the startup closed a one million euro round at the end of May.

In fact, Starcks will allow you to buy StarToken, virtual tokens which in turn will be used to buy Star Player Token (Stp), associated with the name of a sports champion. The first to land on the market will be Ciro Immobile, partner and shareholder of the startup. But Davide Frattesi, Gianluca Scamacca, Nico Gonzales also joined the initiative. These digital assets will reflect struggling performance trends, appreciating and depreciating accordingly. An algorithm will decrease or increase the offer depending on whether the performance of the player in question has been positive or negative.

“The bond between fans and players is becoming stronger and stronger, it often goes beyond the affection for a team and goes beyond the boundaries of sport to extend to other areas”, Floridi underlines, citing as an example the love that many feel for Francesco Totti or for Roger Federer.

“With Starcks – continues the entrepreneur – we intend to put the player at the center of the ecosystem, enhancing the” brand “and the values, not only athletic, that he is able to express”. A consideration dictated by the fact that «image rights have so far been little exploited, but have the potential to grow and exceed the value of rights to their sports performance. We want to become the reference point of this market, not only in Italy but tomorrow also abroad. Also because we can develop the platform on different verticals, from entertainment to cinema. Football is just the beginning of a great project », concludes Floridi.

Also because the star player tokens could then give access to content and experiences created ad hoc for the “shareholders” fans in collaboration with the same players such as, for example, Vip Pass, limited edition Nft, entrances for events, trophies or autographed plaques. , face-to-face meetings, video-dedications.

The idea is to create a virtuous circle through which the player can earn thanks to the fans and vice versa: “At the end of the trial, the performance rights will be worth less than those of image – insists Floridi – and who knows that one day the fans cannot also buy pieces of the players’ cards ».