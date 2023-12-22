For Christmas and New Year everyone is crazy about fish, spending 1.1 billion

by Verità&Affari editorial team

Even this year fish cannot be missing from the menu from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Evewith a stable consumption and 1.1 billion in spendingdespite prices increasing by 10% in the main fish markets compared to the same period in 2022. For around 17 million families, the choice of fish menu will be oriented towards tradition. The cornerstones of fish consumption during the holidays are molluscs and crustaceans. To detect it is Cia-Italian Farmers and PescAgrihis fishermen’s association, adding that the choice of local “short supply chain” products always offers a guarantee of greater quality, with compliance with high standards of safety and environmental protection.

According to the two associations, the octopus it is between 25 and 28 euros/kg, but if it is imported from France between 18-20 euros per kilo; cuttlefish fluctuate between €15 and €20/kg, while local squid reach €45/kg. Another protagonist of the tables is the true clam between 35-40 euros per kilo for Philippine pork from the upper Adriatic, with lupins (from 12 to 15 euros per kilo) and cockles (up to 18 euros).

For i crustaceans, if frozen scampi cost between 25 and 35 euros per kilo, fresh local ones cost double. The many varieties of prawns satisfy the needs of all budgets: from 80 euros per kilo for the red Mazara prawn, to 35 for the second choice; prawns vary, between 25 and 30 euros per kilo; and, while the American lobster reaches 30 and the Canadian between 40-45, the lobster, on the other hand, fluctuates between 120 and 150 euros per kilo.

As for the farmed salmon – according to data released by Cia and PescAgri – it costs between 15 and 20 euros per kilo, while the seasonal mix for a good fried paranza is 10-15 euros per kilo while the capitone costs 25, like last year. For imported sea bass and sea bream it costs between 10 and 15 euros per kilo, while for national ones 20-25. And if the snapper costs around 15-20 euros per kilo, the gurnard costs 20 euros and up. The king of lean white fish is also hake, costing between 15-20 euros, while monkfish costs around 20-25 euros.

The varieties of fish that are also accessible to less wealthy groups include imported sea bass and sea bream (Greece and Turkey), between 10 and 15€/kg, while the national ones are around 20-25€/kg. (Teleborsa)

Share this: Facebook

X

