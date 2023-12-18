Target Implements New Measures for Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Target Retail Chain Implements Measures to Facilitate Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

In the wake of the Christmas season, retail giant Target has implemented measures to make last-minute holiday shopping more accessible and convenient for customers. The chain has announced extended hours of operation in most stores, providing greater flexibility for buyers.

Starting this Friday, Target stores will extend their hours of operation from 7:00 a.m. to midnight until December 23. On Christmas Eve, the stores will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, and all stores will return to regular hours on December 26.

In addition to extended hours, Target is also offering online orders and same-day pickup options. Customers can use the Drive Up or Order Pickup services, with orders accepted until 6:00 pm local time in most stores on December 24. With no membership or specific delivery time required, customers can pick up their items the same day.

Target has also improved the shopping experience for the Drive Up service, adding 27,000 new parking spaces. For those who prefer to receive products at home, Target offers the option of same-day delivery with Shiptlos. Orders placed before 4 pm on December 24 will be delivered to the customer’s door in one hour.

Additionally, deliveries on orders of $35.00 USD or more are free for Shipt members. However, for customers without a membership, deliveries cost $9.99 USD per order. Target is also offering 50% off a new annual Shipt membership from December 17 to December 30.

These measures aim to make holiday shopping more convenient and accessible for customers during the busy Christmas season. Target is dedicated to providing a positive and seamless shopping experience, ensuring that customers have multiple options for last-minute gift purchases.