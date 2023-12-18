Home » Samsung smartphones that already have Android 14 and One UI 6 at the end of 2023: Discover the complete list!
Samsung smartphones that already have Android 14 and One UI 6 at the end of 2023: Discover the complete list!

Samsung smartphones that already have Android 14 and One UI 6 at the end of 2023: Discover the complete list!

The long-awaited Android 14 update for Samsung smartphones has finally arrived, bringing with it significant improvements to the user experience. While the update may not introduce revolutionary changes, users can expect support for UltraHDR, flash notifications, improved settings, and more.

The update has already been rolled out to several flagship models, including the Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, and S23 FE, as well as the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 series. Mid-range devices such as the Galaxy A54, A34, A14, and A52s have also received the update in Europe.

If you’re curious about when the update will reach your specific smartphone or tablet model, Samsung has provided a comprehensive list of rollout dates. Notably, the update will not be available for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 2 series, as well as previous versions of these devices.

Users are encouraged to stay updated with the latest news regarding possible updates for their devices. If you have already updated your device, share your experience with us!

