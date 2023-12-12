Where were Samsung and Apple? These are the 10 most powerful smartphones of 2023 | Galaxy S23 Ultra | Xiaomi | My 13T Pro

If you want to know which are the 10 most powerful smartphones in the world, according to AnTuTu, then you should review the note. Will there be iPhone or Galaxy phones?

Discover HERE which are the most powerful smartphones of 2023 and their processors. | Photo: Libero Composition

The well-known website AnTuTu, specialized in evaluating the performance of smartphones, revealed a list of the most powerful smartphones worldwide. What position are they in? iPhone y Galaxy? We will tell you in the next few lines.

It should be noted that AnTuTu is software used to evaluate and compare the performance of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Their reports provide a comprehensive view of processing power, graphics performance, storage read/write speed, and other key aspects of these technologies.

These are the 10 most powerful smartphones of 2023, according to AnTuTu Benchmark

The Xiaomi 14 Pro equipped with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tops the ranking of AnTuTu for the end of 2023. With a score of 2,005,141, it surpasses the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. Below, we share the complete list:

1. Xiaomi 14 Pro – 2005141

2. Nubia Z50S Pro – 1640868

3. Red Magic 8 Pro+ – 1639221

4. Red Magic 8S Pro – 1637830

5. Galaxy S23+ – 1560297

6. Mi 13 – 1559831

7. Mi 13 Pro – 1548346

8. Nubia Z50 – 1544683

9. Galaxy S23 Ultra – 1541898

10. Mi 13T Pro – 1510298

List of the most powerful devices and their processors. Photo: AnTuTu.