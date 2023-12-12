Adamari López’s Niece Steals the Spotlight on Social Media

Puerto Rican television presenter Adamari López has always been known for her great sense of humor and engaging social media posts. However, it seems that now her niece Adil is the one stealing the limelight. In a recent video, Adil joined her aunt on camera and the clip quickly gained thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

López, who has a massive following on Instagram with 8.9 million followers, often shares updates about her life and projects with her fans. Her daughter Alaïa is a frequent feature in her posts, but she also occasionally invites other family members to join her.

In the recently shared video with her niece Adil, the 52-year-old actress can be seen sitting on a sofa with Adil as they share some precious family moments. The video, set to the tune of “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, shows López and Adil holding up sheets of paper with heartfelt messages about each other.

While the video was meant to be lighthearted and fun, it was Adil who managed to capture the attention of fans. Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for the special bond between aunt and niece.

In a recent interview, López revealed that she would be spending Christmas at her home in Miami with her daughter. However, for New Year’s Eve, she and her ex-husband Toni Costa have decided to be in Puerto Rico due to a health issue with one of her brothers-in-law. They will be there with Alaïa, uniting as a family in a difficult time.

López expressed gratitude to Costa for allowing her and their daughter the opportunity to be together during this challenging period. This heartwarming family gesture has only endeared López to her fans even more.

