From playing with Ronaldinho to robbing houses in the US. This is the criminal record of Camilo Charria, the former soccer player captured with his girlfriend in Florida

Former Santa Fe forward, Camilo Andrés Charria, had a dream come true when he got the opportunity to play alongside international football superstar, Ronaldinho, during an exhibition match in 2019. However, Charria’s promising career took a turn for the worse when he was captured by US police for his involvement in a series of house robberies in Miami Dade.

In an interview with the official Santa Fe channel, Charria expressed his joy at playing with Ronaldinho and scoring a goal alongside the football maestro. The young forward was considered one of the promising talents of Santa Fe and had signed his first contract with the team. However, after struggling to make an impact with the Cardinals, he was loaned to the Tigers, but failed to shine there as well.

After being returned to Santa Fe in December 2020, Charria’s fate became unknown following the conclusion of his contract with the club. However, it was revealed that he had ended his sports career and had been in the United States for a year prior to his arrest.

Charria’s arrest was part of a larger gang involved in a series of high-profile robberies in Miami Dade. The gang members, including Charria’s girlfriend, Vanessa Echavarría, and other accomplices, were responsible for at least a dozen robberies, including a luxurious residence.

The gang’s modus operandi involved a coordinated effort, with one member monitoring the area, while others waited in high-end vehicles to escape. They also used a radio switch to divert police communications and were reportedly hooded during their illegal activities.

This turn of events marked a tragic end to what was once a promising football career for Charria.