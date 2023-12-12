10 Original Gifts for Self-Care and Relaxation

—

Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas to your favorite person with a full day of massages, spa and pampering in some of the best thermal hotels in our country. Or, bring the spa to your home. How? Surprise them with a gift that can transform your bathroom into a temple of pleasure. Whether it is scented candles, essential oils, bath salts, or a five-star worthy bathrobe, we have selected the original gifts for self-care to transform a daily routine into a well-being experience. The key is to offer moments of tranquility and self-care.

Picture: Pexels

Aroma Diffuser

Reed diffusers are infused with a blend of essential oils that gradually diffuse into the environment. Jo Malone, in addition to offering aromas that invite you to relax, presents a sophisticated design. The brand’s unglazed ceramic diffusers are a nod to the exquisite textures seen in the most luxurious English houses of the 18th century.

Picture: Jo Malone

By the Light (and Scent) of Candles

The art of perfuming and the art of living have always been intrinsically linked, as indicated by Diptyque, a brand recognized for its exquisite fragrances and elegant packaging. Their candles have become highly appreciated gifts for wellness lovers. The new ‘Les Mondes’ collection is rechargeable and the candle ‘The Dream Forest’ represents a dreamlike and exotic spirit in an enveloping composition.

Picture: Diptyque

Essential Oil

Alqvimia’s Sensuality pack of essential oils can transport you to paradise. These oils have been shown to have the power to influence your mood, making them an original gift for wellness lovers.

Picture: Alqvimia

A Bath of Pleasure

From salts to bombs, these products can transform the bathroom into a sanctuary of relaxation, giving your recipient a space to unwind and pamper themselves. Miss Dior bombs are effervescent and scented with rose oil, the emblem of the house. They come in a pack of ten with an exquisite design.

Picture: Dior

Seed to Skin seaweed bath salts are pure luxury for your skin. They detoxify, nourish, and envelop your body in an aroma of sandalwood, neroli, and wild rose.

Picture: Seed to Skin

Olverum provides a unique aromatic blend of essential oils carefully selected to relieve stress and relax tension in both the mind and body.

Picture: Olverum

Luxurious Soaps

This box of soaps from the iconic brand Claus Porto brings together its essence since 1887. Fermented fresh with romantic aromas are wrapped in vintage-inspired containers from the Belle Epoque. It is a sophisticated gift with history.

Picture: Claus Porto

Textile Comfort

A fluffy bathrobe from Marc Leopold is a must-have gift for wellness lovers, 100% cotton with an elegant and minimalist design.

Living Gifts

For a home that loves well-being, good towels from Torres Navas are a must. This gift set is made to order in collaboration with the oldest bathroom textile company in Paris, Bordal.

Picture: TWG

Gourmet Tea

TWG offers a variety of relaxing teas and blends that is highly regarded among tea gurus. This gift set contains red tea, spoon, cotton filters, sugar sticks, and more.

Share this: Facebook

X

