fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

President Joe Biden reaffirms unwavering support for Israel and its security, but warns that world opinion could change following the recent Hamas attacks. Speaking during the fifth night of Hanukkah, Biden acknowledged differences with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but assured continued military assistance for Israel in its fight against Hamas. The President also highlighted efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the region. Biden was joined by second gentleman Doug Emhoff and White House officials descended from Holocaust survivors in lighting the White House menorah.

