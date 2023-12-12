The United States must change course in Gaza

Children injured at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, after an Israeli attack

Khan Younis, Gaza – The recent Israeli attack on Gaza has left many innocent civilians, including children, injured and in dire need of medical care. The Nasser hospital in Khan Younis has been inundated with victims of the attack, further adding to the already overwhelming strain on the healthcare system in the region.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 18,000 Gazans, including over 7,500 children, have lost their lives in the two months since the start of the conflict. This staggering number of casualties underscores the tremendous impact that the ongoing violence has had on the civilian population, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical stage, with the besieged region grappling with severe shortages of water, fuel, food, and medical supplies. The constant bombardment of the area has further exacerbated the suffering of the people, leaving them with no safe haven and limited access to essential resources.

Leaders of some of the world‘s largest humanitarian organizations, including CARE USA, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam America, Refugees International, and Save the Children US, have spoken out against the dire situation in Gaza. They have called for an immediate and complete ceasefire as well as an end to the siege, asserting that the current conditions in Gaza are unsustainable and are preventing aid groups from providing much-needed assistance to the affected population.

The continued diplomatic interference by the United States in the United Nations, blocking calls for a ceasefire, has also been condemned by humanitarian leaders. They have emphasized the urgent need for world leaders, particularly the US government, to pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

With the humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaching catastrophic proportions, there is an urgent need for international intervention to prevent further loss of life and to provide the necessary aid to those affected by the conflict. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people in Gaza, and it is imperative that immediate action be taken to bring an end to the violence and address the humanitarian needs of the region.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, the call for peace and humanitarian assistance grows louder, and it is the responsibility of world leaders to heed this call and take decisive action to bring about a swift and peaceful resolution to the crisis.

