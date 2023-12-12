President of the Republic highlights that his Government will be spokesperson for peace and dialogue

In his first message to the Diplomatic Corps, the President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, stated that the objective of his Government is to maintain active international relations, which is why it will continue to be a spokesperson for peace and dialogue in all parts of the world. .

Peña received the greeting of the Diplomatic Corps and the Representatives of International Organizations accredited to the national Government, on the occasion of the end of the year festivities, in a ceremony held at the López Palace, this Monday.

A few days after completing four months in government, he highlighted that one of his priorities is to maintain active international relations within the framework of the vision of connecting Paraguay with the world.

He mentioned that international relations are key to promoting the economic and social development of the country, which is why, he said, they have embarked on several highly relevant missions in the search for synergy opportunities between sister nations and projects that aim to improve the quality of life of all Paraguayans.

He admitted that there is a very important gap between reality and the world‘s perception about the potential that Paraguay has as a reserve of fresh water, clean energy, a very high capacity for food production, but mainly its people, whom he described as one of the most important assets. “Our plans begin and end with our people,” he alleged.

In recent years we have made sustained progress in poverty reduction and macroeconomic stability, which has earned us the recognition of our peers regarding our governance and the stability that Paraguay has shown, he indicated.

Long-term view and consensus building

In that same sense, he said that all of the above is only possible through a long-term view and with the construction of consensus that results in the sustainability of government programs and that, in turn, become state policies.

He also recognized the need to continue working so that the world recognizes these strengths and these advances. For this purpose, he pointed out that it is a job that requires patience, dedication and, above all, consistency.

To this end, his government took on the challenge of positioning Paraguay in the highest international forums so that the world knows what Paraguay is, as well as the milestones in terms of democratic institutions.

We are working to attract productive and quality investments, to increase trade exchanges, to learn best practices in public policies while working for greater integration in the region and for peaceful coexistence at the multilateral level. .

He also said that Paraguay is a country that advocates peace, good understanding of nations, solidarity and cooperation, respecting the cultures of each country.

Democracy offers the best form of government

“We are convinced that democracy with its limitations and imperfections offers the best form of government, the best combination of rights and freedoms that facilitates individual and community development, we consider that sovereignty and respect for the self-determination of peoples, as well as non-intervention in internal affairs are non-negotiable values ​​in international relations,” he explained.

He also mentioned that Paraguay values ​​international cooperation and recognizes the contribution that many countries make to the objectives pursued by the government. “In this relationship with your countries and mine, I want to highlight the character of the Paraguayan people, a people of hospitable, helpful and supportive people, who are also proud of their traditions and culture,” he added.

He declared that his government will continue to be a spokesperson for peace and dialogue in all parts of the world, which is currently experiencing complicated times, conflicts in different regions of the world but also conflicts that are approaching the region, which are reasons for an enormous concern and for which we are fighting so that peace continues to reign on our continent, he stressed.

Government priorities

At the national level, he announced that they will continue to redouble efforts to improve access to health and education, as well as security. He cited that among the priorities are the eradication of poverty, care for the environment and protection of the most vulnerable people.

I ask all of us to continue cooperating for a better world, for a more prosperous and equitable Paraguay from the delicate task of diplomacy, from dialogue and understanding, tolerance and mutual respect, he expressed.

“I hope that 2024 finds us much more united, that we continue to contribute to the culture of encounter, reconciliation and unity among all the peoples of the world,” he finally expressed.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

