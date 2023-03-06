news-txt”>

(by Francesco De Filippo) (ANSA) – TRIESTE, 06 MAR – He does not reveal much, limiting himself to indicating the sectors in which to intervene; on the contrary, as a keen professional, he reverses the roles and it is he who asks the journalists questions: Philadelphia is behind us, the lights of the Super Bowl have gone out and Trieste is a reality still to be known.



But he said one thing, and it’s important: “There will be changes in the summer”. Connor Barwin is the sporting soul of CSGI, the US team that took over Pallacanestro Trieste.



He sits on the Board, new for 4/5 and will take care of the team. The others will take care of the business.



The Americans of Cotogna Sports Group Italia, a subsidiary of the Cotogna Sports Group – which owes its name to the Cotogna restaurant where the group met to discuss business – after sifting through the accounts and reassuring themselves on the financial front, are now looking around, sniffing, they try to understand. Connor, former champion of the NFL, the most important US football league and today among the managers of the Philadelphia Eagles, who came out beaten in the Super Bowl final a few days ago against the Kansas City Chiefs (38-35), went down on the parquet yesterday and then in the locker room of the Allianz Dome, and like an animal from the arena he sensed the close relationship between team and supporters. It is pointed out to him that the audience lit up yesterday when Skylar Spencer fought to recover a ball without sparing himself, Connor is peremptory: “I like it”. “I like who fights on the field”, never give up.



So, next summer: we start from the Palazzetto, with the various perspectives, but for this we need to deal with the Municipality. Then we will move on to the development of the players and subsequently to the analysis of data on physical performance through specific monitoring. Not neglecting, however, the human factor, therefore “balancing quantity and quality”.



The goal is to identify the best type of training.



From then on, it will be a revolution. The American “team” spares no expense, seems to have clear ideas and a highly competitive and ambitious spirit that aims to develop sport and business together. He won’t be satisfied with a good position in the standings, he aims at results and even in a short time, at national affirmation, first, and immediately after at Europe. “There are plenty of opportunities,” points to Connor Barwin smiling from his six-foot-tall. (HANDLE).

