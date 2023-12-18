Maduro’s government condemns attack on an Iranian police station that caused the death of 11 police officers

The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, has condemned the recent attack on a police station in southeastern Iran that resulted in the death of 11 police officers. The attack, which is believed to have been carried out by suspected separatists, occurred at a police station in the region and has shocked the nation.

The attack, which was reported by state television station 69News WFMZ-TV, has sparked outrage and condemnation from leaders around the world. The Iranian government has labeled the attack as a terrorist act and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to reports from Telemundo 52, the attack on the police station has left the nation in mourning as the loss of 11 police officers has shaken the community. The Venezuelan government has expressed its solidarity and support for the Iranian people in the wake of this tragic event.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of law enforcement officers in Iran, and the government has vowed to take strong measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

The details of the attack are still emerging, but it is clear that this was a targeted and organized assault on the police station. The Venezuelan government has joined the international community in condemning the attack and has called for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

As the investigation into the attack continues, the Venezuelan government stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and offers its condolences to the families of the fallen police officers.