Today’s guest in conversation has been working for Ebay classifieds for ten years. For a little over four years he has also been the boss of the company with about 320 employees, which lures 36 million bargain hunters to its site every month. But contrary to what the name might suggest, the company no longer belongs to Ebay and will therefore soon only operate under “classifieds”. Paul Heimann tells me how the change from an American to a Norwegian parent company has changed his everyday life and what the job actually entails shedding a brand name. We talk about how he managed to get to the top job at just 33 years old. But also what bargains he actually bought on Ebay classifieds before he joined the workforce. And of course he also has a few tips on how to make a few bargains on the portal.

