Home » Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the youngest billionaire in the world
Business

Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the youngest billionaire in the world

by admin
Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the youngest billionaire in the world

Clemento Del Vecchio boasts assets of 3.5 billion dollars, a record for the son of the founder of Luxottica

Clement Del Vecchio from now on he will no longer be known “only” for being the younger son of Leonardo Del Vecchio, but also as the youngest billionaire in the worldaccording to the ranking Forbes. Of course, the two things are inevitably connected. His father Leonardo, who died on June 27 at the age of 87, is the historian founder of Luxottica, the largest giant in the production and sale of lenses and eyewear; the company from Agordo, in the Belluno area, has more than nine thousand stores and 80 thousand employees. When his father died, the young man, just eighteen, had inherited about $3.5 billion. It is thanks to this mind-boggling figure that Clemente conquered, one year after the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the world record of “the youngest billionaire in the world”.

The ranking of Forbes, the famous economics magazine founded in the United States in 1917 and famous for its rankings, leaves no doubts. Thanks to the breakdown of the Delfin company, safe of the Del Vecchio family, Clement beat all the stats. In the report on billionaires in fact, Forbes estimated the average age, yes certifies over 65 years of age, more than a third of the very young scion. The total assets of his father Leonardo had been estimated around 27 billion dollarsbut the family is very large: I am well five children of the owner of luxottica.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Republic pulls the emergency brake

Milan in the semifinals: the magic of Leao....

During the “May 1st” period, the demand for...

“In Germany we are a luxury product”: Appenzeller...

Goldman Sachs (-3%), disappointing Q1 accounts

Blanket credit for banks is breaking a taboo...

Electronic cigarettes, the Antitrust opens an investigation into...

It is impossible for the Federal Reserve to...

Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life

The assault of the Chinese car in Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy