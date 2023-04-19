Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the youngest billionaire in the world

Clemento Del Vecchio boasts assets of 3.5 billion dollars, a record for the son of the founder of Luxottica

Clement Del Vecchio from now on he will no longer be known “only” for being the younger son of Leonardo Del Vecchio, but also as the youngest billionaire in the worldaccording to the ranking Forbes. Of course, the two things are inevitably connected. His father Leonardo, who died on June 27 at the age of 87, is the historian founder of Luxottica, the largest giant in the production and sale of lenses and eyewear; the company from Agordo, in the Belluno area, has more than nine thousand stores and 80 thousand employees. When his father died, the young man, just eighteen, had inherited about $3.5 billion. It is thanks to this mind-boggling figure that Clemente conquered, one year after the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the world record of “the youngest billionaire in the world”.

The ranking of Forbes, the famous economics magazine founded in the United States in 1917 and famous for its rankings, leaves no doubts. Thanks to the breakdown of the Delfin company, safe of the Del Vecchio family, Clement beat all the stats. In the report on billionaires in fact, Forbes estimated the average age, yes certifies over 65 years of age, more than a third of the very young scion. The total assets of his father Leonardo had been estimated around 27 billion dollarsbut the family is very large: I am well five children of the owner of luxottica.

