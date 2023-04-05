Reposted from: China News Network

The United States “Forbes” magazine released the 2023 Global Billionaires List on its Chinese website on the 4th, showing that Bernard Arnault, a luxury goods giant from France, has become the new richest man in the world this year, and his current personal wealth is about 211 billion U.S. dollars . Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped to second place.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and then suffered a plunge in Tesla’s stock price, fell 18% to $180 billion. Bernard Arnault, president of Wyatt Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Group, became the new richest man in the world this year. In this list, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks third on the list; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ranks sixth.

The number of people on the 2023 Forbes Global Billionaires List has dropped by 28 places from last year, with a total of 2,640 people and a total wealth of US$12.2 trillion.

Among all the rich people on the list, the number of rich people in the United States is 736, ranking first in the world. Mainland China follows closely, with 562 billionaires. The total wealth of the top ten richest people in mainland China reached 311 billion US dollars. At present, the total wealth of billionaires in mainland China accounts for 13.6% of the total wealth of billionaires in the world.

The data shows that Zhong Suisui, the “king of bottled water” in China and chairman of Nongfu Spring, is the richest man in China. This is the third year that he has become the richest man in China. Zhong Suisui’s wealth is about 68 billion U.S. dollars, ranking 15th in this rich list.

In addition, there are many mainland Chinese tycoons who achieved wealth growth last year. Among them, Huang Zheng, the founder of the e-commerce company Pinduoduo, performed particularly well. His wealth increased from US$11.3 billion last year to US$30.2 billion.

(Original title “Forbes Releases 2023 Billionaires List, Louis Vuitton Giant Jumps to World‘s Richest Man”)

Editor Huang Liwen reviewed Wu Jianlin’s second trial Zheng Weiheng’s third trial Zhan Wanrong

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Shi Xiuzhen SF183